SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Coast Guard lieutenant from Silver Spring, Md., who has been accused of domestic terrorism, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on firearm and drug-related charges.

Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, was indicted on four different counts to include, unlawful possession of unregistered firearm silencers, unlawful possession of firearm silencers unidentified by serial number, possession of firearms by unlawful user or addict of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.

Hasson stockpiled guns and steroids at a small house in Langley Park, investigators said. He tapped out notes idolizing a Norwegian mass killer and "dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on Earth."

Hasson, who worked at Coast Guard headquarters in D.C. on a program to acquire advanced new cutters for the agency, faced a federal court hearing last Thursday on gun and drug charges.

Hasson was arrested on Feb. 15 and has been detained since his arrest. Investigators gave no immediate details on how or when he came to their attention.

Federal agents found 15 guns, including several rifles, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition inside his apartment in Silver Spring.

If convicted, Hasson faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each firearm and firearm silencer-related charge. He also faces a maximum of one year if he's convicted of the possession of tramadol charge.