LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The FBI has released a photo of the 18-year-old man they are looking for in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday morning in Hull.

Aaron Gonzalez, 18, is wanted in connection to the robbery of the nearly Texas State Bank Wednesday morning in Hull according to a tweet from the FBI.

A lone man entered the nearly empty Texas State bank on FM834 just after 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and handed the teller a note demanding cash according to a news release from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

The man did not display a weapon to any of the three people in the bank at the time the release said.

He was described as a Latino male in his 20s or 30s wearing a black jacket, black ball cap with a logo on the front, black gloves and light colored khaki pants according to the release.

He left with an "undisclosed amount of money" in a silver bag driving a gray passenger car with one of the front wheels being a different color than the other three the release said.

The sheriff's office has requested that anyone in the area with a business or residential security video system review their video to see if the suspect or his car can be seen.

Sheriff's office investigators and federal investigators are currently reviewing bank security camera video and working together to investigate the robbery the release said.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

Residents with information are also asked to call the sheriff's office at 936-336-4500.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.