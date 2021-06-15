Buna man arrested on intoxication manslaughter charge after fatal crash, death of 80-year-old

Officials said Stephen Dudley Morgan hit a guardrail. His passenger died in the hospital.

SILSBEE, Texas — A 60-year-old Buna man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after a fatal car accident earlier in June.

Officials told 12News Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15 in Tyler County on the manslaughter warrant. Officials said Morgan hit a guardrail on Hwy. 96 just south of Silsbee on June 2.

The crash led to the death of 80-year-old Jerry Harris Pommier, according to law enforcement. Pommier was a passenger in Morgan's vehicle. Officials said Pommier died at the hospital.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Morgan is held in the Tyler County Jail and will be brought to Hardin County. His bond hasn't been set yet, jail records show.