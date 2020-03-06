HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A shootout between two motorcycle gangs left one man dead and two others injured outside a Spring-area sports bar early Wednesday morning, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

About 80 to 100 shots were fired around midnight outside The Stadium sports bar in the 1400 block of Spring Cypress Road.

Deputies responded and found a man dead inside the bar, according to HCSO. They believe he was shot in the parking lot, and then stumbled inside where he died.

He's been identified as 25-year-old Eutiquio Flores.

Two others were treated at area hospitals for gunshot wounds and one of them is in critical condition.

Investigators with the sheriff's office later revealed the shootout was "between two Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs."

They're not sure how many people were involved.

Investigators said they found several shell casings in the parking lot but aren't sure how many people were shooting or how many were hit.

OnScene

"Eighty to one-hundred bullets were fired during the incident. The investigation is ongoing," HCSO stated in a brief press release.

Investigators are also reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside of the bar to see if anything was caught on camera.

It is early in the investigation so deputies have not identified motives, specific suspects or announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

