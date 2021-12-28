Victims drove to Beaumont gas station after shooting, man dead from injuries

The deceased victim has been identified as Beaumont resident, 25-year-old Dexter Anderson.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police have released the name of the man who died after being shot inside a car on Tuesday night on Willowglen.

Dexter Anderson, 25, died as a result of his injuries and another person inside the vehicle was taken to a hospital according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

The two drove to a Citgo gas station after the shooting happened according to officials. Officers were called to the gas station on S Major Drive around 9:20 Tuesday night, but say the shooting actually happened in the 2100 block of Willowglen.

Anderson, a Beaumont resident, was pronounced deceased inside the vehicle. The other victim had non life-threatening injuries according to the release.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the following areas to check their surveillance cameras between the hours of 8:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28:

Wooten (South of Washington to Oak Pointe)

Oak Pointe

2100 block of Willowglen

Oak Dale

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

You will not be asked for your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

