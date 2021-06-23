x
Crime

One dead after single-vehicle crash along Avenue A in Beaumont

The crash happened in the 4700 block of Ave A in Beaumont Wednesday evening.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are investigating the scene of a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead, according to Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley.

The crash happened in the 4700 block of Avenue A in Beaumont on Wednesday evening. Police received a call about the wreck at 7:05 p.m. 

Only one person was in the car, according to Riley. Additional details are limited at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Streets Avenue A from West Virginia to Auburn Drive will remain closed while police continue the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

