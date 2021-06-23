One dead after single-vehicle crash along Avenue A in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are investigating the scene of a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead, according to Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley.
The crash happened in the 4700 block of Avenue A in Beaumont on Wednesday evening. Police received a call about the wreck at 7:05 p.m.
Only one person was in the car, according to Riley. Additional details are limited at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
Streets Avenue A from West Virginia to Auburn Drive will remain closed while police continue the investigation.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.