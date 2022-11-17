'Be aware' : Fannett businessman scammed out of more than $45K after falling victim scam text, call

"I work hard every day. All that money was my blood, sweat, and tears."

FANNETT, Texas — A scam cost a Fannett businessman thousands of dollars, and now, he is warning the Southeast Texas community so no one else falls prey.

“Be aware and be on guard,” Byron Barge, owner of Byron’s RV Repair LLC, said.

November 2, 2022, is a day that Barge will never forget. It all began when he started receiving text alerts that he believed to be from his bank, Wells Fargo.

“A representative will be in touch with you from the fraud department,” Barge said. “Sure enough phone rang, and, ‘This is Wells Fargo with the fraud department.’”

Barge then answered a phone call, where someone on the other end began asking him security questions and questions about his account information. The texts and calls Barge received read as his bank, so when he gave his security codes, he thought he was being taken care of.

The entire incident turned out to be a scam.

“They got me for somewhere in the neighborhood of $45, $48,000,” Barge said. “I contacted several people, Jefferson County, the FBI, and other credit bureaus.”

Liz Freidrichs is the president of the Southeast Texas Better Business Bureau. She believes people can leave themselves vulnerable to these cyber-attacks.

“We were seeing more bank fraud, and it was coming through text messages,” Friedrichs said. “Not necessarily phone calls. It could have been a phone call too. They will always appear to be the local bank number because they are spoofing it.”

For the last two weeks, Barge has been in disputes with the company. He may look into legal action since Wells Fargo won't return his funds.

Barge is just disheartened this happened.

“I feel let down,” Barge said. “I work hard every day. All that money was my blood, sweat, and tears. Time away from my family that I could have done things with them, and somebody just walks in the door and takes it. They didn't even walk in the door they did it online.”

