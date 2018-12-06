Beaumont police are searching for a man accused of family violence, Monday night.

A woman was found in a red truck on the side of IH-10 near the Walden Rd exit.

Police say the woman is injured, but okay.

The man accused of taking her against her will is still missing after fleeing on foot.

There was an extensive search that stalled traffic between the Brooks and Walden Rd exits Monday evening.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT