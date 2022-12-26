Family raising money for memorial, funeral after beloved man was found shot to death on Christmas Eve

Police found the body of 26-year-old Asif Imran on December 24, 2022.

ORANGE, Texas — A heartbroken family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money so they can honor the memory of a beloved man whose body was found on Christmas Eve.

Orange Police found the body of 26-year-old Asif Imran on December 24, 2022. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Link Avenue in Orange in reference to a welfare check.

When officers got to the scene, they found Imran in a vehicle in the driveway of a residence, according to an Orange Police Department release. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Judge Chad Jenkins ordered an autopsy.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477.

From an Orange Police Department release:

