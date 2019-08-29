JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The family of a Silsbee woman killed in 1988 is grateful after investigators made an arrest in the recently reopened cold case.

Daniel MacGinnis was arrested on Tuesday, accused of killing Silsbee woman Patricia Jacobs in 1988.

Jacob's family released a statement to 12News, saying in part, "31 years ago at the ages of 17, 16, and 12 , we had a beautiful, young , loving mother that touched many lives and in the blink of an eye this monster took her away and we were left to pick up the pieces."

The statement, 'For our Mother "Pat" Jacobs,' also thanked law enforcement officials involved in the investigation.

The Jacobs Family released this statement to 12News:

'For our Mother “Pat” Jacobs

31 years ago at the ages of 17, 16, and 12 , we had a beautiful, young , loving mother that touched many lives and in the blink of an eye this monster took her away and we were left to pick up the pieces. She was robbed of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, graduations, weddings, baby showers, birthdays and so much more. She was there every moment of our lives, involved in everything that we did, and would have no doubt been involved in every event in our family. She had a heart of gold and loved us unconditionally, including our friends that she claimed as her own.

Our daddy loved our momma until he took his last breath, and told us this constantly. We as a family have kept momma’s spirit alive by sharing stories with our children, her grandchildren, and even their children. Daddy was always quick to tell them how they resembled her either by looks or personality.

We would like to thank Brandon Bess, Joe Haralson, and retiree Haskell Taylor with the Texas Rangers, Hardin County retiree Randy Martin, the Port Arthur Police department, and all other divisions of law enforcement and detectives that contributed to the resolution of this case.

We also thank the good Lord above for bringing him to justice; and our sister, Tina, who would not give up until justice was served.

The Beloved children and family of Patricia Ann Jacobs'

