'Give my family some closure' : Family of man who was murdered in 2021 asks killer to turn themselves in

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of man who was murdered in 2021 held a balloon release Wednesday to remember their loved one and call for justice to be served.

Lonnie Scott, 54, was found shot to death inside of his Port Arthur home on August 10, 2021. Wednesday marks one year since Scott died.

Scott's sister spoke at the release. She said the entire family loves Scott and misses him dearly.

Scott's family wants everyone to know that while he may be gone, he is definitely not forgotten and neither is the unsolved crime.

"The purpose of us doing this to say ‘Hey, we still love Lonnie,'" Scott's sister said. "Lonnie is not forgotten. He will never be forgotten, and the person that killed him is still out. We want to bring awareness to this tragic murder."

Scott's sister said the person who murdered her brother is still at large.

"We don’t hate you," Scott's sister said. "We don’t want the worse for you."

Family members said all they are asking for is closure.

"What we do want and would like for you to do is turn yourself in to give my family some closure," Scott's sister said. "If you have any kind of heart or any kind of decency, just give us that."

The deadly shooting happened on a Tuesday. Port Arthur Police responded to the 2200 block of 17th Street after receiving a call about suspicious activity.

The caller said a man wearing a red and blue cap, gray hoodie and blue jean shorts was running through his neighbor's yard, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

Responding officers found Scott's body inside of his home. Police later learned Scott has been shot to death.

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

On August 10, 2021 at approximately 9:28PM, Port Arthur Police received a call of suspicious activity in the 2200 block of 17th St. The caller stated a black male wearing a red and blue cap, gray hoodie, and blue jean shorts was seen running through his neighbor's yard. As officers arrived, they checked the neighbor's residence and located the homeowner deceased inside his home. He was identified as, 54-year-old, Lonnie Scott. Lonnie Scott's cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.