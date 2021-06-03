Family of 8 escapes injury after 6 bullets hit home in Orange early Thursday morning

Five of the six rounds had penetrated the home's walls and entered the house.

ORANGE, Texas — Eight family members escaped injury early Thursday morning after someone fired at least six shots at their home.

Police were sent to a home in the 2300 block of Bolton Street in Orange at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday after the family heard the shots according to a police report.

When an Orange Police officer arrived at the residence he was told that the eight family members had heard several gunshots and believed their house might have been hit the report said.

They told the officer they had called police right after they heard the shots.

The officer discovered that the back, or west side, of the home had been struck six times with what he believed to be 9mm bullets according to the report.

Five of the six rounds had penetrated the home's walls and entered the house the report said.

The officer also discovered nine 9mm shell casings in the road in the 2300 block of Bob Hall Road.

Bob Hall Road is just west of and runs parallel to Bolton Road.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.