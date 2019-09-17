GROVES, Texas — The family of a Vidor man wants the driver who struck him in the parking lot of the Big Lots store in Groves before leaving the scene to be found and held responsible.

Police in Groves are having trouble finding the woman who struck Joe Magee as there is no surveillance video cleaarly showing the incident.

The view of the one camera that could have caught the incident was obscured.

Police and the family tell 12News that the driver who struck Magee was an African-American woman who was wearing purple scrubs.

She was driving a grey & silver Chevy Trail Blazer with the letters D & G on the license plate.

The incident took place on the morning of August 17, 2019 and Magee is still dealing with the effects of being struck.

His family is not losing hope of finding the woman believed to be responsible.

"It's kind of gone cold, and that's what is kind of disturbing," Magee's step-brother Benjamin Green told 12News on Monday.

Magee was grabbing furniture from Big Lots for his new home according to Green.

When he exited the front door, he took a few steps into the parking lot when a vehicle hit him.

"For about four or five seconds there, I think he rode the hood and then she finally hit the brakes and he flew into the parking lot," said Green. "They were yelling and screaming at her."

Green says a pickup truck was parked in the fire lane near the entrance and nearly got hit as well.

Employees and witnesses were able to stop the woman briefly after Magee fell from the hood of her car to the ground according to Green.

She parked nearby briefly as they tended to Magee, but then quickly took off.

"That ain't right for anybody, I mean especially when you know you hit somebody. Parked and there's people telling you you hit somebody. Then, you turn around and just leave?," he said.

Magee sustained cuts to his head, elbow and legs but never lost consciousness.

He was taken to a hospital where he later found out that his left arm was broken.

"This man is out of work for 10-12 weeks," said Green. "He just bought a house, he's losing a lot of income and now he's down to one arm."

Magee didn't want to show his face, but did allow 12News to show his injuries a month later.

He'll be in a cast for another six weeks and still has bruises on his left from that terrifying day.

Magee, who is a truck driver, remains on unpaid leave as he continues to recover.

His family doesn't understand how someone could do something like this.

"It's just tragic, you don't think people are like that this day and age but I guess they still are," Green said.

If you have information about this case, you are encouraged to contact the Groves Police Department.