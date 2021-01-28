Family, friends gather to remember young couple murdered in Orange

The two had only been dating for a couple months, but loved ones say they deeply cared about one another.

ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends are gathering for a balloon release Wednesday evening to remember the lives of Thalamus Livings and Aaliyah Gradnigo.



The young couple was murdered over the weekend in a shooting at a home in Orange.

It has been an emotional afternoon at Lions Den Park as dozens of family and friends come together to remember a young couple who loved ones say had a bright future.

Gradnigo and Livings had only been dating for a couple months, but loved ones say they deeply cared about one another.

Their love story came to an end this past Saturday when someone shot and killed them inside of an Orange home.

"At this moment, it's not about being a snitch it's about doing what's right and coming forward to bring these families justice because they don't deserve this. These kids didn't deserve this. They don't deserve to still be out doing whatever they are doing while these families are suffering," said family friend Kenzie Stevison.

The circumstances surrounding their death is still unknown.

As for the investigation, Orange Police detectives have met with a person of interest but have not yet made an arrest.

Captain Robert Enmon with the Orange Police said an arrest could be made once the results from a from forensic evidence come back.

Detectives are asking the community to continue assist with the investigation by submitting any video footage or helpful tips that could bring this family closure.