Family: Fatal Beaumont crash victim 'would be the first one to forgive you'

Jonah Watts was sentenced to 10 years probated and will pay $2,000 in fines for intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was sentenced to 10 years probated and will pay $2,000 in fines in connection with a fatal crash that killed a Warren man in 2020.

Jonah Nolan Watts pleaded guilty to intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter in the wreck that killed 51-year-old Johnnie Longnion.

Longnion's brother gave a tearful statement in court, expressing forgiveness for Watts and a hope that he would "understand the impact your actions have."

"I want you to know that Johnnie would be the first one to forgive you," he said. "So, we as a family forgive you too."

The wreck happened on Oct. 3, 2020, on Highway 105 at RFD Road, east of Major Dr. in the north end. Investigators said Watts was driving westbound on 105 when he crossed the center turning lane and headed into eastbound traffic. Watts hit the vehicle Longnion was in, sending him and another person in the vehicle to the hospital according to officials. Longnion later died.

Watts will pay a $1,000 fine for each of the two charges and must comply with all conditions of probation.

He will have to serve 30-days up front in jail for the intoxication assault case, and 120 days in jail up front in the intoxication manslaughter case.

Watts' attorney is Ryan Gertz.