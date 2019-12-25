BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of 60-year-old Riley Francis is desperate for answers after he was found dead on Monday.

Beaumont Police found Francis' body in a ditch in the 3100 block of Roland Road around 7:30 Monday morning. They later found his car, which was believed to be stolen, in the 4100 block of Maida at Northridge Manner Apartments.

Francis' death was initially investigated as a possible homicide, but a Tuesday morning autopsy revealed Frances was in fact murdered. Officer Haley Morrow said after locating his car, detectives were able to make an arrest in connection with Frances' death early Tuesday morning.

Raymond Holmes, 51, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Through witness information and further investigation, detectives were able to link Holmes with some evidence, and connect him to Francis and his car, according to Morrow.

Investigators say at this time, Holmes is only facing the one charge.

The investigation will continue, and a cause of death is unknown at this time.

Detectives know that Holmes and Francis were together recently at E&L night club.

Frances family is hoping anyone with any surveillance video of the two will come forward.

While most people spend Christmas Eve at home with their families, Francis' brothers and daughter spent the day at the police station, desperate for justice to be served.

Keith Francis is Riley's oldest brother and says he's determined to get justice.

"This family wants justice, and we will not, we will not go to our graves until we get justice the American way," he said.

His brother, Gary Francis, said Riley loved everyone, and would do anything for anybody. He was a father, a grandfather, and friend to all. He adored his wife, who passed away a few months ago.

"It's hard to lose a loved one, but's it's also hard to lose someone that loves everybody," Gary said, "I'm going to get a little emotional."

Gary said Riley was injured and became a paraplegic several years ago, but he never let that stop him from working hard.

"I want the world to know, no one in the world that's a handicap should have any harm done to them, it's wrong," Gary said.

Riley was a door greeter at Academy Sports and Outdoors, and always left an impact on anyone he met. Gary often got stopped on the street by people praising how cheerful his brother always was.

"Everybody loves him, everybody knows him," he said.

As Christmas Day approaches, the Francis family only wants one thing: closure. Keith is asking anyone with information for mercy and grace, to help bring the person responsible to justice. He said their family is grieving, and they're praying for answers.

"Now, I'm not the judge, and I'm not the jury, but you put yourself in my shoes," Keith said, "Any of you that have sons or daughters that are defenseless, cannot fight off, how can they do it? How can you murder, murder? It hurts so bad."

Holmes bond is set at $750,000. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS (8477).

