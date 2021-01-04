Port Arthur man indicted on two counts of trafficking a child

Officers arrested Fabbian Scott after a tip from the national human trafficking hotline.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A grand jury has indicted a Port Arthur man on two counts of trafficking a person under the age of 18.

Officers arrested Fabbian Scott, 23, after a tip from the national human trafficking hotline that was received around March 2021.

Scott is accused of putting ads on websites that promote prostitution and selling sexual services in exchange for money.

Prosecutors also claim he sexually exploited two 16-year-old girls at Beaumont area hotels. These incidents occurred over a several days, in multiple locations, cities and states.

