Eyewitnesses key in leading to arrest of 27-year-old man in connection with fatal shooting at Babe Zaharias Park

Detectives worked throughout the night after the shooting to follow up with witnesses and tips from the community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Witnesses are credited with helping lead Beaumont Police to arrest a 27-year-old Beaumont man in a fatal shooing nearly two weeks ago at a Beaumont Park.

Detectives arrested Taji Malik Myers, 27, of Beaumont, five days after the shooting on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

They believe he is responsible for the fatal shooting of Atrail Blaine Vallian, 24,of Beaumont just after 10:30 p.m. at Babe Zaharias Park on Friday, May 12, 2023.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News today credits eyewitnesses with positively identifying Myers as the shooter in the case.

A murder warrant for Myers was then issued by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr. Collins, who pre-set his bond at $1 million.

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning, less than 12 hours after the shooting, police executed a search warrant at Myers' residence but he was not there.

After the shooting police say Myers and a woman fled the area in a late 90s baby blue Buick LeSabre.

The car was found and seized not long after the murder police said.

On the evening of Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Myers was taken into custody. He was transported to the Beaumont Police station to speak with detectives before being booked in to the Jefferson County Jail.

Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News detectives received information on where Myers was located and set up a perimeter and a plan to arrest him.

While doing so, Myers attempted to flee the area where his vehicle was stopped, but was taken into custody without incident.

