ExxonMobil vice president accused of sexual assault at hotel near The Woodlands, records say

David Scott, a senior vice president with ExxonMobil, was arrested at a hotel off FM 1488 last week, jail records show. He's been charged with sexual assault.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An ExxonMobil executive was arrested and charged with sexual assault last week, according to jail records. The charge is a second-degree felony.

Montgomery County deputies were called on Thursday to a hotel on FM 1488 in Magnolia where a woman told deputies she was sexually assaulted by a man in one of the rooms.

Deputies identified the man as David Scott, from Spring.

ExxonMobil said Scott, 49, is a senior vice president for the company. He is also identified by the same title on the CERAWeek website, where he was listed as a speaker, and on what appears to be his LinkedIn profile.

According to Montgomery County Jail records, he was taken into custody and his bail was set at $30,000. According to records, he posted bond and was released.

ExxonMobil released this statement on Scott's arrest:

"All ExxonMobil employees, officers and directors are accountable for observing the highest standards of integrity and code of conduct in support of the Company’s business and otherwise. We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; however, we can say that this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds."

According to his profile on CERAWeek, Scott became Vice President of ExxonMobil’s Permian Business Unit, which spans more than 1.8 million net acres across Texas and New Mexico, in 2020. Originally from Australia, he has held various engineering, planning, operations and management roles around the world, including Malaysia, the UK, Angola and Houston. In 2016, Scott was appointed president of ExxonMobil’s affiliate in the United Arab Emirates.

