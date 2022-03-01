Experts share tips on how to spot sexual abuse in children after Evadale Little League coach accused of indecency with a child

Experts highly recommend parents seek counseling for children after such a traumatic event.

SILSBEE, Texas — Experts are sharing tips on how adults can spot signs of sexual abuse in children after a Southeast Texas little league coach was accused of indecency with a child.

The Evadale Independent School District is taking proactive steps after a trusted member of their community was accused of crimes against a child.

Silsbee resident Adam Isaack, 38, is accused of indecency with a child. He is currently in the Jasper County Jail, and his bond was recently increased from $500,000 to $1 million.

Isaack is the former president and head coach of the Evadale Little League. One area mother said she is relieved to learn that EISD officials are is taking steps to protect students.

Due to the sensitivity of the incident, the mother asked to remain anonymous.

The mother said she and other parents met with school officials on Monday morning. Officials told the parents they are bringing in outside counselors to train teachers on how to navigate issues concerning child sexual abuse.

The mother said in part that she is happy to know the teachers, “will be trained to be mindful of the possibility that a child could come forward and the proper procedure in which to report those claims. I'm confident in the contingency plan of the Evadale School District.”

Cheryl Williams, executive director of the Crisis Center for Southeast Texas, shared advice she has for spotting signs of sexual abuse against children.

Four signs to help spot sexual abuse include:

Signs of bloody or torn underwear,

Bruising, swelling, or itching in genital areas,

Sudden wetting of the bed, if your child doesn't usually do that,

Sudden nervousness around a person they are usually comfortable around.

Williams said it is crucial that children know the difference between a “good” and “bad” touch. Williams used the example of children going to the doctor as a good touch and someone making a child feel uncomfortable as a bad touch.

If a child does come forward to tell you about abuse, Williams said it is important for you to react calmly.

“Don't appear to be so excited or angry,” Williams said. “[Don't] express that in front of them because that would make them feel like, ‘I did something wrong,’ and the next time, if anything ever happens, they will be afraid to tell.”

Williams encourages parents to praise and validate their kids for speaking up. It is crucial that a child that does come forward about abuse knows they did the right thing and that the information they shared is valued.

“We need to let them know that it's important, we believe them, and that it's not their fault that they've been sexually abused," Williams said. "It’s the fault of the perpetrator. So, that validation is very important that starts the healing process. Believe it or not, that's when the human process begins when they feel validated.”

Williams highly recommends parents seek counseling for children after such a traumatic event.

