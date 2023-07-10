Escaped inmate recaptured near where he was last seen in Brazoria, TDCJ says

Cadarion Avery, 20, was serving a five-year sentence for theft when officials said he walked away from a housing location for non-violent criminals.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZORIA, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice took an escaped inmate back into custody Saturday morning. Officials said Cadarion Avery, 20, had been missing from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria since Friday night.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted Avery off of State Highway 36 in Jones Creek early Saturday morning but lost sight of him in a heavily wooded area. The sheriff's office said they used K9 deputies and drones in the search for him.

A small search team comprised of U.S. Marshals and Sheriff Bo Stallman reportedly found Avery at around 7:48 p.m. in an abandoned house in the area.

Avery was serving a five-year sentence for theft. TDCJ said he walked away from a housing location for non-violent criminals that's located outside the main prison.

UPDATE: Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) inmate Cadarion Avery was captured near the Clemens Unit at approximately 7:49 a.m. Avery will face felony escape charges. Thanks to local/state law enforcement and OIG for assisting in the search and arrest. pic.twitter.com/PmyJQNObkO — TDCJ (@TDCJ) October 7, 2023