Workers say they escaped after being locked in freezer during robbery in north Houston

Employees told KHOU 11 that they snuck out through the back of the restaurant.

HOUSTON — A possible armed robbery at a north Houston restaurant is under investigation after workers said the gunman got away.

An employee told KHOU 11 that the gunman entered the BreWingZ at Tidwell and the North Freeway just before 11 a.m. Monday and forced three employees into the restaurant's freezer.

Fortunately, the employees said they snuck out of the locked freezer and escaped through the back of the restaurant.

Houston police said no shots were fired during the incident and didn't say if the gunman got away with anything. An investigation is ongoing. 

