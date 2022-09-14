Emaciated dog discovered inside trash bag in dumpster at Beaumont apartment complex

When the bag was torn open an emaciated male Australian Shepherd escaped from inside.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is looking for help identifying the person who left a dog sealed in a trash bag in a dumpster at a Beaumont apartment complex last month.

A maintenance worker noticed movement in a black trash bag in a dumpster at the Harbour Apartments in the 4000 block of Crow Rd on Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, according to a news release from Beaumont Animal Control.

When the worker tore open the bag an emaciated male Australian Shepherd escaped from inside the bag.

Animal control officers investigated and an exam by the city's veterinarian showed that the dog was neglected, tested positive for heartworms and was suffering from poor nutrition.

Photos show that the dog was very underweight and his ribs were showing.

The "dumpster dog" is now doing better, has gained weight and has been named "GLAD" by workers at Beaumont Animal Care the release said.

If you know anything about "GLAD," his owner, or who may have left him in the dumpster, call Beaumont Animal Care at 409-833-3304. You can also call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.