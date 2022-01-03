Beaumont man accused of murder sentenced to 8 years in prison for violating probation

Prosecutors said that at one point, the 20-year-old cut off his ankle monitor.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old Beaumont man who is waiting for a murder case to go to trial had his probation related to two burglary charges revoked.

Elijah Guillory was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday for violating his probation. Guillory is charged with two counts of “burglary of a habitation,” one count of aggravated robbery, one count of animal cruelty and one count of murder.

The Beaumont man appeared before Judge John Stevens on Monday via zoom for motions to revoke probation on the burglary charges. Guillory’s probation was revoked because of numerous failures to report to his probation officer.

At one point, Guillory is said to have cut off his ankle monitor, according to the prosecution. Guillory has not gone to trial for the other charges.

Guillory was charged with murder and aggravated assault in mid October of 2021 and indicted in early November for his alleged part in a late August shooting. The shooting left one person dead and another paralyzed.

Guillory is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

It happened on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, shortly after 11 p.m. Beaumont Police responded to the 2300 block of Hayes Lane in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, responding officer found two victims in front of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an August Beaumont Police Department release.

One victim, 37-year-old Matthew Dragulski, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a Beaumont hospital in serious condition and was left paralyzed due to the shooting, according to file stories.

An initial investigation led detectives to believe that the two victims were in front of the residence working on vehicles when they were robbed and shot.

Guillory's trial date for the remaining charges has not been set yet. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

