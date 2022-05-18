'Vicious predator' who beat, repeatedly raped 86-year-old Houston woman sentenced

Jack Flynn Carlin II, 55, broke the victim's vertebra and knocked out some of her teeth during the four-hour attack.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A "vicious predator" who beat and repeatedly raped an 86-year-old Houston woman has been sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Jack Flynn Carlin II, 55, broke into the victim's home in February 2020 after she refused to let him in. He went around the back and used a lawn statue to shatter the sliding glass door.

That's when the horror began.

Carlin broke the victim's vertebra and knocked out some of her teeth during the attack in which he repeatedly sexually assaulted her over a four-hour period, the DA's Office said.

Carlin would periodically get tired and rest before continuing the attack. At one point when he was resting, the victim's granddaughter called and the woman was able to crawl to her phone and let her know what was happening.

The granddaughter called 911 and Houston police soon arrived.

Carlin was naked and in the woman’s bedroom when he was arrested by Houston police.

During his trial, the woman testified that she feared he would kill her if she did not comply with his demands.

“The woman was incredibly strong to not only survive this horrific attack but testify against her attacker in court," Ogg said.

Carlin was convicted of sexual assault of the elderly and the prosecutor asked for a life sentence.

“You speak for the community, you speak for the victim.” Assistant District Attorney Frank told the jury. “This man can never again live freely in our community.”

During the punishment phase, the jury learned that Carlin had previously been convicted of burglary, aggravated assault and indecent exposure and was a registered sex offender.

On Tuesday, jurors sentenced him to life.

“With the jury’s verdict, this vicious predator should never again set foot in society,” Ogg said.