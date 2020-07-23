Early Thursday shooting injures 2 at Port Arthur apartment complex

Police have released no information on the condition of the victims.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating an early Thursday morning double-shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s east side.

Port Arthur Police officers responded to the Pointe Apartments in the 1500 block of Poole Avenue at about 1 a.m. Thursday following the shooting.

Two people were sent to a Southeast Texas hospital with gunshot wounds.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen all over the street near the complex as police investigated.

Police have released no information on their condition or any other information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.