Investigation underway after double homicide in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

Officers reported to the 2300 block of Coronado Place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday due to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The release said Thalamus Livings, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aaliyah Gradnigo, 18, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died due to her gunshot wound, the release said.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing with detectives from the Orange Police Department.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

