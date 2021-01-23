x
Crime

Investigation underway after double homicide in Orange

When officers arrived to the home, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

Officers reported to the 2300 block of Coronado Place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday due to a shooting. 

When officers arrived at the home, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The release said Thalamus Livings, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aaliyah Gradnigo, 18, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died due to her gunshot wound, the release said.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing with detectives from the Orange Police Department.

Credit: Eric Williams
Orange Police officers at scene of double homicide Saturday morning.
Credit: Eric Williams
Orange Police officers at scene of double homicide Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full Orange Police Department news release...

On January 23, 2021 at 02:32 hrs. Orange Police Department was dispatched to the 2300 blk of Coronado about a shooting victim.  

Officers arrived and located two persons with gun shot wounds.  Thalamus Livings, DOB 01/20/1998, was deceased at the scene.  

Aaliyah Gradnigo, DOB 09/03/2002, was transported to a local hospital where she succumbs to her wound.  

The investigation is on going by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.

