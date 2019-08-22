BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars Thursday after leading police on an early-morning chase from Beaumont to Vidor.

Francisco Perez, Jr., of Beaumont, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $30,000 bond for “evading arrest in a motor vehicle” according to Beaumont Police.

“Evading arrest in a motor vehicle” is a felony.

A Beaumont narcotics officer initially spotted Perez driving recklessly and attempted to pull him over according to police.

Perez refused to stop and led police on a chase that ended in Vidor when his car ran out of gas.

Police found no drugs in Perez’s car and he did not have any outstanding warrants according to police.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.