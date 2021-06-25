Benjamin Rivera and Theresa Balboa were the first two suspects arrested in this case.

HOUSTON — Court records show a third person has been arrested after the death of Houston child Samuel Olson, 5.

Dylan Walker, 27, was arrested Thursday afternoon. He is facing a charge of tampering with evidence-a human corpse.

Records early Friday showed Walker had already bonded out of jail in Jasper.

Prosecutors say the Jasper motel room where Olson’s body was eventually found was booked under Walker’s name. In probable cause documents filed during the arrest of a previous suspect, Walker was also accused of playing a role in moving the child's body from a storage unit to that motel room.

Benjamin Rivera and Theresa Balboa were the first two suspects arrested in the case. They also face charges of tampering with evidence. So far, no one has been charged with the actual killing, however.

Harris County prosecutors on Thursday said they were still working with Houston police to gather evidence and get justice for little Samuel. They also said they believe they found the murder weapon that was used, but they did not elaborate further on the killing.

Little Samuel, who would have recently turned 6, was falsely reported missing weeks ago before his body was found in a bin, police allege. He had not been seen at school since late April.