Discovery of drugs in man's underwear gets him 20 years in prison

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Southeast Texas man has been sent to prison after Port Arthur Police found drugs in his underwear.

Justin Sonnier had his probation revoked and was sent to prison for 20 years following a revocation hearing on Wednesday May 3, 2023, according to a Port Arthur Police Facebook post.

Sonnier was arrested at B.J.'s Food Store on 7th Ave in Port Arthur in November 2021 for outstanding warrants when officers found cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine hidden in his drawers police said.

Because he was already on felony probation for other drug related charges, the discovery meant that he was in violation of his probation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From Port Arthur Police...

On 11/09/21, Justin Sonnier was arrested at B.J.'s Food Store at 1201 7th Street for outstanding warrants. Sonnier was found to be in possession of cocaine and ecstasy tablets containing methamphetamine, hidden in his underwear. Sonnier was already on felony probation for other drug related charges at the time he was arrested. His probation revocation hearing took place on 05/03/23, and he was sentenced to 20 years confinement for violating the terms of his probation.