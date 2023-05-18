Detectives arrest woman, 2 men at Beaumont home in drug trafficking investigation

Detectives found suspected meth, suspected marijuana, suspected THC, suspected shrooms, suspected ecstasy, suspected fentanyl, prescription meds, pistols and more.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman and two men were arrested and charged after police say they were trafficking narcotics out of a Beaumont home.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, along with the Jefferson County S.W.A.T. team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 11000 block of Hodge in Beaumont.

An undercover investigation led detectives to believe that the occupants were trafficking narcotics out of the home, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

During the search, detectives found around five ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, 1.5 pounds of suspected Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 10 grams of suspected Psilocybin (mushrooms), seven grams of suspected ecstasy and five grams of suspected Fentanyl.

They also found an assortment of prescription medication, two firearms (pistols), several weighing scales, packaging baggies and pistol ammunition.

Mathew Mason, 36, Jereme Gabriel, 36, and Heather Barton, 31, were booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Gabriel was charged with possession of a controlled substance, PG-1

Barton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, PG-1.

Mason was charged with possession of a controlled substance, PG-1, possession of a controlled Substance, PG-2 and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.