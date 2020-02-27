VIDOR, Texas — An Orange County driver who may have fatally struck a man Tuesday night and left the scene has told police he thought he hit a deer.

John Dylan Stanley, 25, of Vidor, was struck and killed by a black pickup truck late Tuesday night in Vidor according to police and witnesses.

The driver contacted Vidor Police on Wednesday saying that after seeing news reports and posts on social media Wednesday morning about the fatal hit & run he now wanted to speak to police.

He told police that he thought he hit the deer in the same area along North Main Street in Vidor where Stanley was killed according to a news from the Vidor Police Department.

He voluntarily turned his vehicle over to Vidor Police and is cooperating with their investigation according to the news release.

A witness called 911 the night of the incident and told dispatchers that a black pick-up had hit Stanley and left the scene.

The pickup was last seen turning onto Wexford Drive and heading west into the Wexford Park subdivision according to police.

Police have asked residents of the subdivision to check their security cameras to see if they have any images of a black pickup which would have entered the neighborhood at about 11:48 p.m. Tuesday night.

From a Vidor Police Department news release…

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, an individual made contact with the Vidor Police Department advising that he believed that he hit a deer on N. Main in the area of the auto-pedestrian accident.

He advised upon seeing the reports on the morning news and social media, he wished to talk with law enforcement. The individual is cooperating with law enforcement and has surrendered his vehicle. The investigation is on-going at this time.

From a Vidor Police Department news release on Wednesday…

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:47 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of an auto-pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of N. Main in front of Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

The caller advised a black pick-up struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway. The caller further advised that the vehicle had left the scene.

The Black pick-up was last seen turning west onto Wexford Dr and entering the Wexford Park Subdivision. A check of the area was made but no vehicle was located.

Arriving units found the male lying in the roadway. Acadian Ambulance Service arrived on scene with Orange County ESD #1.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at this time. Justice of Peace Stagner was called to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

The next of kin was notified. The name of the deceased will be released later this date to allow extended family to be notified.

The Vidor Police Department is asking the assistance of the public to identify the vehicle and driver.

We would appreciate all residents of Wexford Park Subdivision to review their home video systems to see if they have an image of the vehicle.

The vehicle would have entered the subdivision around 11:48 PM on February 25, 2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver. The vehicle should have damage to the driver’s side front of the vehicle.

