Nederland Police chase ends in wreck on south side of Beaumont Tuesday morning

The chase ended in a wreck on the service road of westbound Cardinal Drive just east of Fannett Rd.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver led Nederland Police officers on a chase into Beaumont Tuesday morning before it ended in a wreck on the south side of the city.

Officers from Nederland chased a driver into Beaumont according to Nederland Police chief Gary Porter.

The chase, involving what appeared to be a small passenger car, ended in a wreck on the service road of westbound Cardinal Drive/U.S. Highway 69 just east of Fannett Rd.

Beaumont EMS and Beaumont Police were on the scene of the wreck following the chase.

No other information has been made available and we don't know how or where exactly the chose started, if the driver was injured or arrested.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

