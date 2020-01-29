PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 31-year-old Port Arthur man was indicted on a felony charge of endangering a child Wednesday in connection with a July 2019 wreck that injured himself, two children and a police officer.

Investigators say Devon Andre Martin was driving with a 10-year-old and 11-year-old in the vehicle when failed to control his speed and hit a police patrol car around 1 a.m. on July 5, 2019.

Court documents say Martin appeared to be intoxicated, and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The crash happened at Gulfway Dr. and Austin St. in Port Arthur. Officers did take a blood specimen tests according to court documents.

Martin is also facing an intoxication assault charge.

Texas DPS identified the officer as 35-year-old Daniel Summers, of Port Arthur. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Davis said.

