Autopsy report: Driver in wreck that killed Silsbee teacher died of accidental overdose, not crash injuries

The driver accused of backing into a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene was later found dead in his car. An autopsy report says he died of an accidental overdose

SILSBEE, Texas — More details have been released about a driver involved in a fatal crash that took the life of a Silsbee teacher.

Mark Randall Wallace was riding a motorcycle on FM 92 north of Silsbee when he was hit by a vehicle backing out of the ditch, Department of Public Safety investigators said.

Jerry Sangwin, a 53-year-old Spurger man, was driving that car and Troopers said he left the scene of the crash.

Minutes after he was knocked off the motorcycle, investigators said Wallace was hit by a truck.

Sangwin as later found dead in his car at his house. According to an autopsy reported obtained by 12News, Sangwin had meth in his system. The report said he died from an accidental overdose, not injuries from the crash.

Silsbee ISD shared a social media post after Wallace's death, sending thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

The post said Wallace “touched the lives of many students" in his time teaching at the district.