Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in Lumberton crash

Chad Mills, 26, died due to the crash.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that killed another man in Lumberton.

Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins told 12News that Jordan Stephon Holmes was arrested on the day of the crash that killed 26-year-old Chad Mills.

He said Mills' mother is still in the hospital after the collision.

Holmes is now being charged with possession of what is believed to be synthetic marijuana in connection with the September 15 crash.

Sullins said a 911 caller reported a reckless driver, and the wreck happened as officers arrived to look for the reckless driver.

Holmes was also charged with Intoxication Assault and Intoxication Manslaughter. The bond for each charge is $250,000.

Warrants for the two charges were issued Tuesday, and Holmes was already in jail at the time they were issued according to Sullins.

Sullins said the investigation is still ongoing.