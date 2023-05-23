Orange County deputies investigate Tuesday morning shooting just north of Bridge City

At least one person was transported from the scene by a medical helicopter.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning just north of Bridge City and have a suspect in custody.

The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home in the 5300 block of FM 408 just north of the Bridge City limits, Orange County Sheriff Lane Mooney confirmed to 12News by phone.

At least one person was transported from the scene by a medical helicopter.

At the scene crime scene tape could be seen stretched across FM 408 in front of a home.

One suspect is currently in custody and being interviewed by detectives, Mooney said.

More info will be released later when the detectives finish their interviews and become available he said.

Firefighters with the Bridge City Fire Department and medics from Acadian Ambulance also responded to the shooting Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

