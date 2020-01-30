BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a domestic disturbance that ended with at least one shot fired.

It happened around 7 a.m.Thursday near the intersection of McFaddin Avenue and Forrest Street near Beaumont’s downtown section.

A police spokesperson told 12News a man called police after he and his wife argued. A person who called 911 said the man had been shot in the hand.

The man was found about an hour later approximately a block away. His injuries appeared to be minor. 12News asked if the man filed a report.

A police spokesperson said officers would investigate whether or not a report was filed because it was an instance of domestic violence.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477)

