ORANGE — Police in Orange are looking for two suspects who robbed several people at gunpoint before fatally shooting their dog Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to residence the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. Monday night to investigate an aggravated robbery according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

Four people at the location had been robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who then shot & killed their Labrador Retriever the release said.

Police released no description of the suspects and are continuing to search for them as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

