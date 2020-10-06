JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are hoping you can help identify a man they say smashed a car window after a fight at a gas station in Jefferson County.

The sheriff's office shared pictures of the man, who was wearing gray shorts and no shirt. He has short brown hair and tattoos on both forearms.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, several people were 'involved in a disturbance' at the Fuel Maxx gas station along Hwy. 90 near the Diamond D subdivision. That's when the suspect took a baseball bat out of his truck and threatened people inside a nearby car before smashing the right rear window of the car.

He drives a red Chevy extended cab truck with no front bumper.

If you know who he is, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (409)-833-TIPS (8477). You can also visit 833tips.com or use the P3 app to report information.

You won't be asked your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.

