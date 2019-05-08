BEAUMONT, Texas — The woman in these two photos allegedly used a credit card stolen from Beaumont at a Walgreen's in Vidor.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that she is a suspect in the wallet theft and later use of the stolen credit card.

The credit card had been taken from Manning's Skating Rink in Beaumont, the sheriff's office said. The woman is accused of charging $1,000 to the card at Walgreens in Vidor May 21.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS, or download the P3 app to make an anonymous report. You will not be asked for your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

