Disturbance between 2 men leads to shooting at Kirbyville gas station Monday afternoon

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A Kirbyville man is being treated at a Beaumont hospital as police work to determine what charges, if any, a shooting suspect will face.

Kirbyville Police are investigating after a disturbance between two men escalated into a shooting Monday afternoon according to Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister.

One man was taken to a Beaumont hospital by air ambulance with a gunshot wound to his lower back following the 1 p.m. shooting Brister told12News.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station along Highway 96 in Kirbyville Brister told12News.

The gun used in the shooting is believed to be a 9mm Brister said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was still being questioned by police as of 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.