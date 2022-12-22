Disturbance at home in Orange leaves man shot multiple times early Thursday morning

Police did not say if anyone had been arrested or if they had a suspect in mind in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a home on the west side of the city early Thursday.

Officers were sent to a home in the 3700 block of Hemlock Ln just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning to deal with a disturbance according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

When they arrived at the home they found a man who had been shot several times the release said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital for treatment police said.

Police did not say if anyone had been arrested or if they had a suspect in mind in the shooting.

Detectives from the department are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

Read the full news release from the Orange Police Dept...

On 12-22-22 at about 2:27 a.m., Officers were dispatched to 3751 Hemlock in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located a black male with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital and the Orange Police Department Detective Division is actively investigating the circumstances to this case.