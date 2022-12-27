One shot after dispute between man and woman at Port Arthur apartment complex

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police responded to a report about a shooting in the Louis Manor Apartments early Tuesday morning.
Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Joe Louis Avenue around 7:00 a.m. for a disturbance between a man and a woman.
The woman shot the man during the dispute, according to a neighbor in the complex.
The man was taken to an area hospital by Acadian Ambulance.
The woman was taken in for questioning at the police station.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.