One shot after dispute between man and woman at Port Arthur apartment complex

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police responded to a report about a shooting in the Louis Manor Apartments early Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Joe Louis Avenue around 7:00 a.m. for a disturbance between a man and a woman.

The woman shot the man during the dispute, according to a neighbor in the complex.

The man was taken to an area hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

The woman was taken in for questioning at the police station.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

