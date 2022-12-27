x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One shot after dispute between man and woman at Port Arthur apartment complex

The man was taken to an area hospital by Acadian Ambulance. The woman was taken in for questioning at the police station.
Credit: E.J. Williams

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police responded to a report about a shooting in the Louis Manor Apartments early Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Joe Louis Avenue around 7:00 a.m. for a disturbance between a man and a woman.

The woman shot the man during the dispute, according to a neighbor in the complex.

The man was taken to an area hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

The woman was taken in for questioning at the police station.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

Credit: E.J. Williams

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Orange Police investigating after shots were fired into area home

Before You Leave, Check This Out