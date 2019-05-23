JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a daycare director and charged him with child neglect after an infant was found dead in a van Wednesday afternoon.

According to JSO records, Darryl Ewing, 56, was admitted into the Duval County Jail at 8:18 p.m. on charges of child neglect.

JSO has not released a police report, so it is not confirmed that the child neglect charges are directly related to the infant's death in the van.

JSO said an infant was likely in the backseat of the daycare van from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 1:08 p.m.

