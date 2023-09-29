Deweyville High School student arrested for making threats at school

Julian Alejandro Garcia, 17, made comments while he was in school according to a news release from Newton County Sheriff's Office.

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — A Deweyville High School student has been arrested for making threats against the school.

The official charge is terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, according to the release.

Garcia has been arraigned and is currently incarcerated in the Newton County Jail. His bond has been set at $4,000.

The case is currently under investigation.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release:

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

On September 28, 2023, at approximately 1731 hours, a student from Deweyville High School identified as Julian Alejandro Garcia, (17 Years of Age) was arrested for the following charge in reference to comments he made in school: 22.07.Terroristic Threat (c.) cause fear of imminent SBI (MB). Bond Amt: $4,000.00 Garcia has been arraigned on the above charge and is currently incarcerated in the Newton County Jail. This case is active and still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.