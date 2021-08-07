Detectives investigating cause of pregnant woman's death after body found Chambers County apartment

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the woman’s apartment after being notified of a missing person.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating the death of a pregnant woman who was found in her Chambers County apartment late Wednesday night, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

The 27-year-old woman was found in an apartment unit in 7700 block of FM 3180 in Chambers County.

Her family contacted law enforcement officials after they hadn’t heard from her in about 10 days. They said she missed her prenatal doctor’s appointment where she was scheduled to be induced, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the woman’s apartment after being notified of a missing person. That’s when they found the 27-year-old’s body. Deputies believed the woman had been dead for an “extended period of time.”

Chambers County Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace Judge Larry Cryer pronounced the woman dead at the scene Wednesday night.

Hawthorne said all options are on the table as deputies investigate the death as a possible crime. An autopsy has been ordered in Beaumont to confirm how the woman died.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

