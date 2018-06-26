HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy received medical treatment after coming into contact with a flyer that tested positive for fentanyl.
The opiod can be deadly -- even in tiny doses.
The flyer was one of many placed on deputies’ vehicles around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon outside of their station in the 600 block of Lockwood, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff said the deputy found the flyer on her car and removed it without giving it a thought. As she drove away, she started to feel light-headed and experiencing other symptoms.
The sheriff said the sergeant is alert and receiving treatment.
The sheriff added that they are not sure if deputies were the target of these flyers or if they were placed at random.
If you see these flyers, call authorities and do not touch.
The Harris County Haz-Mat team is evaluating the scene at Lockwood.