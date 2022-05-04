'It's imperative we get this right' | Prosecutors seek death penalty for 2 suspects in death of HCSO deputy

Prosecutors say they will be seeking the death penalty for two of the three suspects involved in the shooting death of Deputy Darren Almendarez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All three suspects accused of killing Deputy Darren Almendarez are being held currently without bond and are charged with capital murder.

Two of those suspects were in court Tuesday morning.

The youngest of the three suspects, Fredrick Tardy, 17, was scheduled to have his hearing Monday, but that was postponed because a public defender with experience in handling these kinds of cases wasn't immediately available.

According to Tardy's attorney, Alvin Nunnery, under Supreme Court rule, Tardy cannot be put to death. He will still be tried as an adult and faces the possibility of life without parole, according to prosecutors.

"We are definitely under a crime wave in Houston, Texas," said prosecutor Caroline Dozier. "It's imperative we get this right. People need to be held accountable for the crimes they're committing."

Fredarius Clark, 19, also stood before a judge on Tuesday. Prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty with Clark.

Monday morning, 23-year-old Joshua Stewart was in court when prosecutors announced they would be seeking the death penalty in his capital murder case.

All three suspects are now being held without bond until May 10 to look at more evidence. Prosecutors also say there could be a fourth suspect involved.

Numerous deputies showed up to Monday's hearing in support of the fallen 51-year-old deputy.

"I've known Darren for over 20 years," said David Cuevas, President of the Harris County Deputies' Organization. "We went to the academy together and to see him lay down his life because of these three criminals who didn't give a damn about anybody else but themselves...because they didn't want to get a job. They just thought they could go and start stealing."

Deputy Almendarez's remains arrived at a funeral home Monday morning.

He will be laid to rest on Friday.

'He had a heart of gold'

On Sunday, Deputy Almendarez's family had the barbecue they were supposed to have on Friday to celebrate his sister's birthday.

Sadly, they had to have it without him.

His 14-year-old daughter, Andrea Almendarez, spoke to KHOU 11 News with her family by her side. She remembers their daddy-daughter dates. Her hat that reads "Daddy's Girl" says it all.

“He was a very caring person. He was very, very loving," she said.

Almendarez came from a big family. He was one of 12 siblings. His brothers and sisters remember the man who they say, "had heart of gold."

Deputy Almendarez described as having a 'stellar' 23-year career

Deputy Almendarez was 23-year law enforcement veteran, who most recently served in the auto theft division.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Deputy Almendarez was homeless early in his life and worked in fast food. He was trying to make ends meet at a young age before he committed his life to public service.

The sheriff said he knew the deputy both personally and professionally and described him as being “very mild spoken” and a “very great individual.”

“He's just a great guy. He's had a stellar career for 23 years,” the sheriff said. “Started as a detention officer, went to patrol, current assignment is in the auto theft division.”

The sheriff asked for prayers from the community and said his office has been very blessed to have the community support they have.

Prior to the shooting, Deputy Almendarez was shopping in the grocery store with his wife to prepare for his sister's birthday celebration which was planned for Friday, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said the deputy’s wife is distraught and asked the community to keep her in their prayers, as well.

