Jefferson County deputies seized about 16 gallons of "liquid meth" hidden in a car during a traffic stop along Interstate 10 early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning of June 6, 2018 at 2:04 AM, Deputies Smith and Warhola stopped an Idaho licensed plated vehicle at the 845 mile marker if Interstate 10, East Bound.

The suspect vehicle was stopped for a number of traffic violations. During the course of the traffic stop Depities noticed that the stories of the two occupants did not match and they were both overly nervous. Believing there was contraband in the vehicle, Deputies asked for voluntary consent to search the vehicle. The driver refused consent to a search of the vehicle.

Port Neches Police K-9 Officer Heilman was called to the scene with his drug detection canine. Officer Heilman’s canine provided a positive alert, which provided probable cause for a search of the suspect vehicle.

Upon searching the suspect vehicle, Deputies Smith and Warhola determined that the vehicle’s fuel tank contained suspected liquid methamphetamines. This substance was tested at the scene, the field test kit provided positive results for the presence of methamphetamines. The vehicle was moved to a safe location where the fuel tank was removed. It was then determined that the fuel tank had been altered and contained approximately 16 gallons of liquid methamphetamines.

A hazard materials team was later called to safely contain the suspected methamphetamines along with the substance(s) is was dissolved in.

The male driver Ronald Bradford of Houston and female passenger Paula Bear also of Houston were both transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where they were booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony of the 1st Degree.

